Ventura County Sheriff's Department have deployed ''helicopters, boats, and ATV vehicles'' to help locate Naya Rivera.

The former 'Glee' actress was declared missing and presumed dead on Wednesday (08.07.20) afternoon after her four-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in California.

And after an initial search for the star was called off at nightfall on Wednesday, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department have confirmed they have begun searching the lake once again with ''over 80 people involved in the search''.

The sheriff's Twitter account wrote: ''Multiple teams of professional search & rescue personnel are actively searching Lake Piru for clues to the location of Naya Rivera. With over 80 people involved in the search right now, we are using helicopters, boats, ATV vehicles, and ground personnel to try and locate her.

''We have mutual aid for specialized dive teams en route from Los Angeles County, San Luis Obispo County, and Tulare County. We will keep you posted with any updates as we learn them. Our hearts and prayers go out the all of the family and friends of the Rivera family. #sheriffvc (sic)''

On Wednesday, divers were called to search the lake, but were unsuccessful in their search, which was suspended at nightfall.

A Ventura County Sheriff's Department confirmed they had deployed air and dive teams to ''search for [a] possible drowning victim''.

Naya's son Josey - whose father is Naya's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey - was asleep when he was found in the rented vessel by another boater, and later told Ventura County Sherrif's deputies that his mother had gone swimming in the water, but didn't get back up.

The actress' life jacket was still in the boat, and her purse was found inside her car, which was in the parking lot near the boat rental company.

Josey is said to be OK and is with family members.