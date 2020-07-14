'Glee's creators have set up a college fund for Naya Rivera's son.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan issued a poignant statement, following the actress' untimely passing at the age of 33, where they shared their fondest memories of Naya and revealed they were creating a fund to support her four-year-old son Josey.

They wrote in a statement: ''We are heartbroken over the loss of our friend Naya Rivera ... Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mom, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family and her son Josey. The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all.''

And the television trio went on to praise Naya for being a ''real pro''.

They added: ''Naya wasn't a series regular when we cast her on 'Glee'. She didn't have more than a few lines in the pilot. But it didn't take more than an episode or two for us to realise that we had lucked into finding one of the most talented, special stars we would ever have the pleasure of working with. Naya could act, she could dance, and she could sing (could she ever sing!) She could nail a joke as well as she could crush you with an emotional scene. She could move between being scary tough and deeply vulnerable with ease. She was a joy to write for, a joy to direct and a joy to be around ...

''Naya was a real pro. Always on time, always knew her lines (which wasn't easy considering the giant mouthfuls of dialogue we often gave her), always kept everyone laughing on the set. She was warm and caring and fiercely protective of the rest of the cast. She was tough and demanding.

''She was fun. She was kind. She was generous. There were ups and downs during the wonderful and stressful years we spent making 'Glee'. We disagreed, we fought, we made up, then we fought some more, than we made up again. The kinds of things that happen in a family. Naya was more than just an actor on our show - she was our friend.''