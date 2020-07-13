A body has been found in the search for Naya Rivera.

The 'Glee' star is presumed dead after she went missing on Wednesday (08.07.20) afternoon when her four-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru, California, and now Ventura County Sheriff's Office - who have been conducting the search - have confirmed they have found a body.

They wrote on Twitter: ''A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake.''

The sad news comes after it was revealed authorities are convinced Naya has been involved in a ''tragic drowning'' and that despite the focus of Sunday's (12.07.20) searches being the surrounding shoreline, investigators have no reason to think she ever ''left the water''.

Sgt. Shannon King said: ''The [cabins were] not occupied. Nothing came of it. They were just doing the shoreline to make sure nothing has changed. There were a lot of folks that were talking on social media about, 'Oh, check the cabins. Maybe she's there, maybe she's hanging out.' They did go to a couple of the cabins that were on the north end of the lake, that's all that's out there, and nothing came of it. There's no evidence to say she left the water. It appears to be 100 percent just a tragic drowning.''

Authorities were continuing to use dive boat and search and rescue teams, as well as scanning sonar for ''visual surface checks'' of the water.

The officer added: ''It's not like typical waters, which are crystal clear, this is murky, cold lake water. The ground is covered in trees and shrubs, so it's hampering our efforts for sure. So they have to go very slowly, so when they see the sonar vision coming back on their screen, the slower they go, the clearer it is. The faster they go, the more elongated it becomes and harder to tell.''