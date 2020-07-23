Natasha Hamilton was on Prozac from the age of 17 due to the pressures of fame.

The 38-year-old singer admitted that life in the girl group Atomic Kitten was so hectic with ''no aftercare'' that she started taking the antidepressant Prozac because she felt ''overwhelmed and exhausted''.

Speaking to Simon Gross on 'Get Gossy With Grossy', she said: ''It was tough, exciting, overwhelming. I was a 16-year-old girl from Liverpool, having to move to London. We were pushed to the full extreme through hectic schedules, working long hours, not enough sleep, grabbing food when we could, pulled from pillar to post. There was no aftercare and it affected my mental health. At the age of 17, I was on Prozac. I was overwhelmed and exhausted.''

Natasha also revealed she had a breakdown after welcoming daughter Ella with former fiancé Richie Neville in 2014.

She said: ''After I had Ella I had a breakdown, I felt lost. Chasing fame was exhausting I was living my life in the magazines. And I'm like, I am bringing up my family, I don't have to be in a magazine every week to be relevant.''

Meanwhile, Natasha also revealed she felt sorry for Kerry Katona, who quit Atomic Kitten - which also featured Liz McClarnon - before breakthrough single 'Whole Again' became a hit in 2000.

She said: ''Kerry left us before 'Whole Again' was released. I did feel sorry for her in a way because she never got the full recognition.

''Being part of a band is being part of a team, some people like being part of the team and some people don't. It's not about politics, it's about respect and when people around you don't respect you and treat you like s*** and throw you under a bus then no there is no going back.''

To watch the full interview, go to https://www.instagram.com/tv/CC9T_iqlQ9k/?igshid=gddu24tbmyf3