Natasha Bedingfield feels like her family got a ''heart start'' in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old singer and her husband, Matt Robinson, both spent five weeks wearing masks in a hospital at the end of last year, when their two-year-old son Solomon had multiple surgeries for an infection in his brain.

She shared: ''We have a unique experience because we were in the hospital just two months before coronavirus because Solo had a brain abscess and had to have some surgeries.

''He's completely recovered now, but we spent a whole five weeks in a tiny little hospital room wearing masks, so we kind of got a head start on what everyone's going through.''

The family have now returned to their Los Angeles home, and Natasha has thanked healthcare workers for saving her son's life.

She told PEOPLE: ''It's actually quite nice to be at home as a family, with our son really healthy.

''Shout-out to Children's Hospital Los Angeles. We have such an appreciation for both medical health professionals and the length that they go to help people be healthy. For us, they actually literally saved our son's life.''

Natasha also insisted she's hugely appreciative of being able to spend quality time with her son during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 'Unwritten' hitmaker - who has been married to Matt since 2009 - said: ''I'm just really enjoying my son and even if he's difficult and going through the 'terrible twos' and stuff, I'm just grateful for it because of what I've just been through.

''I just keep reminding myself if it gets frustrating, I'm glad to be feeling frustrated, glad for the luxury of that.''