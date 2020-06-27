Natasha Bedingfield's new song 'Together in This' reflects the current state of the world.

Although the 38-year-old singer's new single, from the 'Jungle Beat: The Movie' soundtrack, is deeply personal to her as it was inspired by friends rallying around when her two-year-old son Solomon had multiple surgeries for an infection in his brain, she also believes it can relate to the Black Lives Matter movement and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the song, which was written by her pal Jonas Myrin, she said: ''We're all divided right now, but I think that we are finding ways to unite, even if you think about the protests, and I feel like people are finding what's important to them and uniting on causes that matter. Some people are separated from their families and they're having to find creative ways to connect with them.

''Part of the song feels like it relates to me because it's basically in that time of my greatest need that so many of my friends rushed around me in such a supportive way.''

And Natasha revealed Solomon loves when she sings to him.

She said: ''He's very creative in every way, and I think kids are because it's so natural, especially if they have access to it. He's grown up around me doing music. I think he thinks every mum does it because it's so normal for him.''