Natalie Portman will lead the cast of 'The Days of Abandonment'.
The 39-year-old actress has boarded the HBO Films production based on the Elena Ferrante novel.
The story centres on a woman named Tess (Portman) who gives up her own dreams for a stable home life before she is abandoned by her husband, throwing her world off its axis.
Maggie Betts will write, direct and executive produce the movie. In addition to her starring role, Natalie will executive produce along with Sophie Mas under the pair's MountainA production company.
Ferrante is involved as an executive producer together with Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler for Maven Screen Media, as well as Len Amato, Domenico Procacci and Maria Zuckerman.
Natalie was recently cast in the TV series 'Lady in the Lake' alongside Lupita Nyong'o. Her previous film credits include the 'Star Wars' prequel trilogy as well as 'Black Swan' and 'Jackie'.
The Oscar-winning star will also be reintroduced to 'Thor' franchise as Jane Foster in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' in 2022 and director Taika Waititi has suggested sparks could fly between her character and Chris Hemsworth's titular hero, as he previously described the film as "very romantic".
Speaking about the Marvel movie, he said: "I think it's going to be really good. We've been writing the script off and on for a year and I'm just, actually this week, doing another pass on it.
"It is so insane and it's also very romantic. I'm into romances now. I want to make romance. I want to make something that I've never done or cared for. I would like to attack something like that."
