Natalie Portman has revealed the cast of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' are planning on shooting the film in Australia from early 2021.
Natalie Portman has confirmed 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will start filming in Australia in early 2021.
The upcoming Marvel movie will see the 'Black Swan' actress reintroduced to the franchise as The Mighty Thor alongside Chris Hemsworth's titular superhero, and Portman has shared details about the character and whe she'll be on set.
During an Instagram Live chat with tennis ace Serena Williams over the weekend, the 39-year-old star revealed filming will begin at the start of next year, and that the flick is still slated for release on February 11, 2022.
She told Serena: ''She's actually The Mighty Thor. The comics had the female Thor where Jane becomes Thor, and she's The Mighty Thor.''
Portman also revealed that she is trying to bulk up for the role.
Quizzed on when they will be on set, she said: ''We haven't started. More time to get jacked. Which I have not. I've got the carbo-loading down, but not the exercise part.
''I'm super excited. We're shooting in Australia in the beginning of next year.
''I think. Obviously everything is weird because of pandemic time, who knows what's happening, but the plan is for all of us to go.
''It will be exciting and I'm interested to see if I can gain muscle for the movie.''
Portman first starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011's 'Thor' as scientist Jane Foster, who became Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) love interest.
She later featured in 2013's 'Thor: The Dark World', but not 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok'.
Meanwhile, director Taika Waititi recently teased that sparks will fly between Portman and Hemsworth's alter egos.
He said: ''I think it's going to be really good. We've been writing the script off and on for a year and I'm just, actually this week, doing another pass on it.
''It is so insane and it's also very romantic. I'm into romances now. I want to make romance. I want to make something that I've never done or cared for. I would like to attack something like that.''
Waititi also previously admitted that he was grateful that the coronavirus pandemic had given him more time to perfect the script for the motion picture.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
For Natalie Portman's foray into directing, she's decided to turn Amos Oz's autobiographic book A...
With its grindingly low-key tension and unusual perspectives, this Western has a chance to revamp...
Rick is one of the hottest screenwriters in Hollywood but after the death of his...
Jane Hammond has always been an independent woman, but living in the developing West is...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. A trade dispute on the...
After five long years, the Clone Wars are still raging across the galaxy. Count Dooku...
Discontent is spreading across the galaxy. A separatist movement, led by the fallen Jedi Count...
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. The majestic order of honourable,...
Marvel can't help itself: these movies have to get bigger and crazier. And this one...
Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston talk about the upcoming 'Thor: The Dark World' in a...