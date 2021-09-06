Natalie Portman rediscovered her love of make-up in lockdown.

The face of Miss Dior fragrance has admitted she never "felt special or luxurious" getting her glam done because it was just work to her, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, she's loved doing her own make-up to bring herself "joy".

Speaking in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, she said: “I think because I always had to be made up for work, it never felt special or luxurious to me – it always felt like work. So in my own life, it wasn’t as fun as I see it is for my friends.

“It’s been wonderful to really use make-up to give myself joy, because I wasn’t going out anywhere, so it wasn’t ever about pleasing anyone else except myself and that’s such a healthy relationship to have with make-up."

On relishing the chance to choose her own beauty products to fit her own identity, she said: “That was a really nice change to have.

“I’d ask myself: ‘What is my scent? What is my lipstick? What makes me feel most like myself?’, because it wasn’t about anyone else’s impression except my own.”

Natalie added: "I think anything that requires you to choose what you like and what makes you happy is an expression of your individualism."

Meanwhile, the 'Black Swan' star insisted she has never had any "hang-ups" about her looks because her mother never placed any "pressure" on beauty.

She said: “The biggest beauty gift I got from my mother was that she didn’t put too much pressure on any of it – it meant I didn’t really have any hang-ups.”

The 'Thor: Love and Thunder' star - who has son Aleph, 10, and four-year-old Amalia with husband Benjamin Millepied - hopes her daughter will grow up feeling beautiful in her own skin.

She added: "I would want my daughter to feel that her innermost expression and the way that she feels best is her most beautiful.”

