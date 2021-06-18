Natalie Imbruglia has released a new single, 'Build It Better', and she is to drop 'Firebird', her first album in six years, on September 24th.
Natalie Imbruglia is to release her first album for six years.
The 46-year-old singer has announced her sixth studio album 'Firebird' will drop on September 24th, her first since 2015's 'Male'.
Natalie wrote on Instagram: "I am beyond excited to share that my new album “Firebird” will be out September 24th and you can pre-order it TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT around the world! (sic)"
The 'Torn' hitmaker feels "incredibly proud" of her comeback record.
She added: "I am incredibly proud of this new album and I can’t wait for you all to hear it! I hope you love it as much as I do."
Natalie also released new song 'Build It Better' on Friday (18.06.21), two years after she signed with Sony BMG.
In July 2019, she wrote on Instagram: "I’m very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG! What an amazing team.
"I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can’t wait to share these new songs with you all."
The former 'Neighbours' actress - who played Beth Brennan in the soap - gave birth to her first child, son Max, in October 2019.
Natalie later admitted she felt something was "missing" before she had a kid.
She said: "I'm used to pushing the laws of probability in terms of what I've done in life.
"I've always managed to do things that are unlikely or improbable.
"Looking back, I had lovely friends, had been married, a beautiful home and a career that I was proud of.
"But I'd long been at the point where I knew something was missing and that thing became something I yearned for above anything else."
Fans went crazy for Billie Eilish pre-sale tickets.
These garage punk girls have broken the internet.
Radiohead's third studio album, OK Computer, arrived towards the end of the millennium and the end of Brit-Pop proper, but heralded the start of the...
Jack Antonoff's solo project Bleachers is set to return with a new album entitled 'Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night' this summer, with 'Stop...
These musicians are the ones bringing queer identity to the forefront of music in the 2020s.
The pop-punk revival is here, and it's all Travis Barker's fault.
Nothing reflects the ethos of European football than We Are The People.
Every year, a group of old friends get together for a July 4th weekend vacation,...