Natalie Imbruglia is to release her first album for six years.

The 46-year-old singer has announced her sixth studio album 'Firebird' will drop on September 24th, her first since 2015's 'Male'.

Natalie wrote on Instagram: "I am beyond excited to share that my new album “Firebird” will be out September 24th and you can pre-order it TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT around the world! (sic)"

The 'Torn' hitmaker feels "incredibly proud" of her comeback record.

She added: "I am incredibly proud of this new album and I can’t wait for you all to hear it! I hope you love it as much as I do."

Natalie also released new song 'Build It Better' on Friday (18.06.21), two years after she signed with Sony BMG.

In July 2019, she wrote on Instagram: "I’m very happy to announce that I have just signed a record deal with BMG! What an amazing team.

"I have been busy writing for the past year and a half and can’t wait to share these new songs with you all."

The former 'Neighbours' actress - who played Beth Brennan in the soap - gave birth to her first child, son Max, in October 2019.

Natalie later admitted she felt something was "missing" before she had a kid.

She said: "I'm used to pushing the laws of probability in terms of what I've done in life.

"I've always managed to do things that are unlikely or improbable.

"Looking back, I had lovely friends, had been married, a beautiful home and a career that I was proud of.

"But I'd long been at the point where I knew something was missing and that thing became something I yearned for above anything else."