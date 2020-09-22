Natalia Vodianova has got married.

The Russian supermodel has revealed she and her partner Antoine Arnault have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a registry office in Paris, France.

Natalia shared a photo on Instagram on Monday (21.09.20), in which she and her new husband looked delighted as they walked out of the registry office building to a stream of confetti from their assembled guests.

The 38-year-old beauty - who carried a simple bouguet and wore a cream collared Ulyana Sergeenko Couture dress with hand-stitched embroidery - captioned the image: ''Oui''.

But it seems the couple - who were originally planning to marry on 27 June before the coronavirus pandemic hit - are also looking to hold another wedding.

When one friend lamented the fact she couldn't be there, Natalia replied in the comments: ''you'll be there for the religious wedding, my love. We are waiting for our friends [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)''.

Natalia and Antoine - who have Maxim, six, and Roman, four, together - have been together eight years but only got engaged in January and she admitted that was because her divorce from Justin Portman put her off the idea of tying the knot again.

She said: ''Honestly, after the last divorce I wasn't rushing to get married. But time has shown that this relationship is very strong.''

And the supermodel - who also has Lucas, 18, Neva, 13, and Viktor, 12, with Justin - confirmed she would again sign a pre-nuptial agreement before she wed the fashion mogul.

She said: ''When you build a relationship for life you have to have discussed all possible scenarios. If you love each other you will want to love each other even if you separate, and the best way to keep the relationship amicable is to have a solid agreement in place. You stay together for the right reasons as well because the financial side, which can be the very painful part of a relationship, is out of the way and it's just love.''