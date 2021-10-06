Natalia Dyer has been cast alongside Rachel Keller and Danny Ramirez in 'Chestnut'.

The 'Stranger Things' actress will appear in the upcoming queer love triangle drama, which will mark the feature film directorial debut for Jac Cron.

The movie - which is set to launch at festivals early next year - will see Dyer as a graduate who finds herself unexpectedly tangled up in a relationship with a man (Ramirez) and a woman (Keller).

'Chestnut' - which wrapped production this month - has been shot on location and takes its name from Philadelphia's epicentre of queer culture.

The cast also includes 'Titans' star Chella Man and 'Judas and the Black Messiah' actor Caleb Eberhardt, while the score was created by composer Keegan DeWitt.

As well as 'Stranger Things', Dyer has appeared in the likes of 'Velvet Buzzsaw' and 'Yes, God, Yes', and she admitted dealing with teenage sexuality in the latter was "really important".

She previously explained: "Teenage sexuality is funny and beautiful and awkward and embarrassing.

"I grew up watching interpretations of females, but it was never like, 'That's me,' it was always like, 'Oh, that's how I'm supposed to look, talk and feel in order to get the guy, or whatever.'

"So it's really important to have films like 'Yes, God Yes', especially when it comes to displaying women and sex, what they want and how they behave."

In the movie, Natalia's character is told that sex before marriage is "against God's will".

Asked what she thinks about the Church's attitude towards sex, the actress said: "I think it's such a strange concept to take something that feels so instinctual and turn it into something bad.

"It feels backwards. We're all human, we're not perfect. Let's not pretend, and not hold people to standards that we don't hold for ourselves. Why judge people for things that are natural?"