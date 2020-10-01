Naomie Harris will reunited with 'Moonlight' co-star Mahershala Ali in Apple TV+ movie 'Swan Song'.
Naomie Harris is to star in 'Swan Song'.
The 44-year-old actress will team up with Mahershala Ali in the Apple TV+ film, which is being written and directed by Benjamin Cleary.
Naomie will play the role of Poppy with Ali playing the role of her husband and soulmate Milo.
The project is described as a genre-bending drama set in the near future that explores how far someone will go to make life happier for the person they love.
Naomie and Mahershala previously collaborated on Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning movie 'Moonlight', which told the story of a gay black man across three separate periods of his life.
Harris is set to reprise her role as Eve Moneypenny in the upcoming James Bond film 'No Time To Die' and previously revealed that Barry wanted to make a standalone movie about the character.
The 'Black and Blue' star said: ''(Barry Jenkins) has wanted to do a badass, kickass kind of action thing with Moneypenny which I'm all for, actually.''
Naomie confessed that 007 producer Barbara Broccoli wasn't as keen on the idea but still holds out hope that the project could happen.
She explained: ''I got together with Barbara Broccoli, our producer, and I was like, 'Let's make this happen,' but she wasn't so down with it. But the door's not entirely shut it seems.
''The conversation has started at least and we're continuing it here so who knows.''
Naomie has also suggested that 'No Time To Die' - which marks Daniel Craig's final outing as Bond - will shock audiences.
She said: ''It's a tie-up of 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre'. But with massive, massive surprises that even had me like, 'Oh, wow!' So I think we're going to really shock people.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
Davis Okoye (Dwayne Johnson) is passionate about his job at Everglades National Park, particularly with...
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Moonlight tells the story of one boy, Chiron, over the course of his childhood, teenage...
This independent American drama has been generating headlines and earning awards for its inventive approach...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
John le Carre's novel is adapted with plenty of inventive style into a remarkably personal...
Expectations are a problem with this year's Secret Cinema event. After the jaw-dropping, goosebump-inducing surprises...
Professor (Perry) Makepiece and his partner Gail are enjoying an evening on in the bar...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Slick direction and meaty performances may be enough for some viewers, but this boxing drama's...
The life of a boxer has never been easy, but for heavyweight champion, Billy Hope...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...