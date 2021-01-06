Naomi Watts has revealed she avoids sunbathing at the beach as she believes it is the fastest way to age her skin.
The 52-year-old actress has claimed the secret to younger-looking skin is to keep out of the sun, and while she loves nothing more than to feel the sand between her toes, she tries not to spend too many hours soaking up the rays in order to maintain her youthful complexion.
She told Vogue Australia: "I love the beach but … not for baking oil into my skin and tanning. I like it for the feel of sand and crunching between your toes. I like the wind and the wispy hair."
Naomi recently admitted she is trying to "embrace the ageing process" as she grows older and notices more lines and wrinkles.
She said: "I just think you have to embrace the ageing process. There are going to be good days, and there are going to be bad days."
But the best piece of skincare advice the 'King Kong' star ever received was to get eight hours sleep each night and to drink two litres of water every day.
She added: "I can tell right away if I've had a good night's sleep and if I drank the right amount of water the day before. If I don't do well on both of those things, it absolutely manifests in my skin.”
Meanwhile, Naomi - who co-owns Onda Beauty - previously said the "movement" toward using clean and natural ingredients has "resonated" with her and she has gotten older.The 'Loudest Voice' star said: "I think for many women, from their mid-forties, life can become more complicated - ageing, hormones, anxiety, sleep, the whole thing - so this movement has really resonated for me."I'm fully on-board with admitting that it takes a lot of work and commitment to stay sane, and it gets harder. We get more vulnerable, we get more delicate and fragile as we face our mortality. I know that's dark thinking, but it's honest."
