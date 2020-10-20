Naomi Campbell is writing her autobiography.

The 50-year-old supermodel had been contemplating writing a memoir for some time but wasn't unsure how to start, until she received some guidance from music producer Clarence Avant.

She told America's Vogue magazine: "I had this old-school way of looking at it as having to put pen to paper.

"But I had a lovely lunch last year with Clarence Avant. I asked him, ‘Clarence, How do you do it? How do you start writing?’ And he told me, ‘Just start from anywhere. Don’t start from the beginning.’ So it is going to happen!”

Naomi is also keen to act more, depending on who approaches her for jobs and what the role entails she will always say yes to her friend and 'Empire' showrunner Lee Daniels.

She said: "I mean, if it feels like something that is right, and if I fit it as a 50-year-old woman, then sign me up!”

The fashion icon is very excited about the upcoming Apple TV+ docuseries 'The Supermodels' - which will explore the impact she, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, and Cindy Crawford had on culture in the 1990s - and revealed they had turned down a number of offers over the years until the right approach came along.

She said: "It was really worth holding out. If we are going to do something, we are going to be involved in it throughout the whole process, from beginning to end. Linda, Christy, and Cindy, these are my sisters. The four of us tell it. I wasn’t going to do it any other way.”