Naomi Campbell will never retire.

The 50-year-old supermodel insisted she has no plans to step back from the fashion world and she still finds catwalk shows ''fun and exhilarating''.

She told WWD: ''I don't think you ever have to put that on yourself or give them that ultimatum. I don't want to ever say that because what if I want to do something in Africa or I want to do something in India? I don't want to say that. And I have Fashion for Relief, which I'm very much behind and part of the Fashion for Relief fashion show. So I don't know.

''I mean, I don't do shows like I used to, so that's happened. Everyone knows that for a long time. So I just do one here, one there, and that's fine. I still find those fun and exhilarating, adrenaline rushing, nerve wracking, but I'm happy and happy for the designer. You just want to make sure that you present yourself in the best way that you can. But I'm not going to make announcements. I would just bow out gracefully, if that's how you put it.''

Naomi also spoke about how proud she is of her friends, make-up guru Pat McGrath and UK Vogue editor Edward Enninful, for their success in the industry.

She said: ''One of the things that I'm thrilled about is being able to work with Pat McGrath, who runs her own business as a Black woman from England. Same heritage as me, and coming from the same part of London. I'm very proud to work for her and see what she's doing and how she's done, where she's come from and where she's at. I know she's just going to take the world and I'm thrilled to be part of Pat's journey, thrilled to be the face of Pat McGrath. I'm very, very proud of that.

''As the same pride that I was with Edward Enninful getting his position. Proud of how he's been creative and what he's done and turning things and changing things and embracing the next generation. I'm proud of my friends. I'm proud to see my friends do good, always.''