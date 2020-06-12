Naomi Campbell has revealed that she never works out without first putting on some lipstick.
Naomi Campbell always puts on lipstick before working out.
The 50-year-old supermodel often shares her fitness routines on Instagram but even when she is working out on her own, with no audience, Naomi still likes to apply lipstick to make herself feel good.
She told Allure magazine: ''When I work out in the morning, I put on a lipstick - just a lipstick, nothing else. It makes you feel good about yourself and gives you self-esteem. Whether I'm doing it live, whether I'm doing it privately, I do put it on. It just makes you feel, you know.''
And Naomi insisted she wears make-up for herself and never to impress a man.
She explained: ''Everyone always thinks makeup and making yourself look good is for a man -- No, it's for you. You have to remember it's for you to feel good about yourself and then comes the other exteriors. First and foremost, always remember it's for you. Same with perfume: If you want to smell good, you put it on for you.''
Although Naomi wears a lot of cosmetics for work, the star - who is the first-ever face of Pat McGrath Labs for the new Divine Rose collection - revealed her own make-up routine is extremely low maintenance.
She said: ''I don't put foundation all over my face when I'm doing my own makeup. And I don't spend more than 10 minutes on my own makeup. Once my eyebrows are already done, I just put the concealer in the places I need it, and that's it.''
