Naomi Campbell says collaborating with Pat McGrath never feels like work.

The 50-year-old supermodel was recently announced as the first ever face of Pat McGrath Labs and Naomi insisted that she will always make time for the make-up artist because she enjoys working with her so much.

She told InStyle.com: ''It never feels like work - never. Even if I'm flying all over the world and I come back home to New York and I'm exhausted. Normally, on weekends I don't like to work, and she'd call me up and say, 'Do you want to come and do a video?' I'd do it because it's fun.

''Whether I was Pat's face or not, I would always support her. No matter what, I would support her. And we have to support each other now more than ever - all of us. The injustice that's happening is sickening and disgusting, and we need to come forward in a peaceful way and nonviolent way to make sure justice is done.''

And Naomi insisted she always knew Pat would be a star in the make-up world, ever since they first worked together in the '90s on a shoot for ID magazine.

She said: ''From beginning to end, her personality was just infectious. [I was] drawn to her - her spirit. But her professionalism was incredible. She was like an encyclopedia - she studied our faces. She knew what she wanted to do. It was a lot of fun. And of course, I knew from that point on I'd probably never get to work with Pat again, because I could tell where she was going. It was very clear.''