Naomi Campbell says collaborating with Pat McGrath never feels like work and she always knew the make-up artist would be a star.
Naomi Campbell says collaborating with Pat McGrath never feels like work.
The 50-year-old supermodel was recently announced as the first ever face of Pat McGrath Labs and Naomi insisted that she will always make time for the make-up artist because she enjoys working with her so much.
She told InStyle.com: ''It never feels like work - never. Even if I'm flying all over the world and I come back home to New York and I'm exhausted. Normally, on weekends I don't like to work, and she'd call me up and say, 'Do you want to come and do a video?' I'd do it because it's fun.
''Whether I was Pat's face or not, I would always support her. No matter what, I would support her. And we have to support each other now more than ever - all of us. The injustice that's happening is sickening and disgusting, and we need to come forward in a peaceful way and nonviolent way to make sure justice is done.''
And Naomi insisted she always knew Pat would be a star in the make-up world, ever since they first worked together in the '90s on a shoot for ID magazine.
She said: ''From beginning to end, her personality was just infectious. [I was] drawn to her - her spirit. But her professionalism was incredible. She was like an encyclopedia - she studied our faces. She knew what she wanted to do. It was a lot of fun. And of course, I knew from that point on I'd probably never get to work with Pat again, because I could tell where she was going. It was very clear.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.