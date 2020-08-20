Naomi Campbell collaborating with Studio71 on her digital content portfolio.

The 50-year-old supermodel has signed up with the company, to help her ''develop projects in the media space'' and amplify her digital content.

Naomi said in a statement: ''I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Studio71 as I further develop projects in the media space and look forward to sharing my creative ideas with the masses in the very near future.''

Joseph Marchese, SVP and co-head of talent at Studio71 said: ''Naomi is doing something really special that she's not done before. She understands the importance of content and has assumed a responsibility to connect with her audience in a meaningful and authentic way, like only she can.''

Matt Barker, Studio71's senior director of talent relations, is overseeing Naomi's partnership with the company, which also works with Lilly Singh, the LaBrant Family, Michelle Khare, Mayim Bialik, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Meanwhile, Naomi recently insisted she will never retire and she still finds catwalk shows ''fun and exhilarating''.

She told WWD: ''I don't think you ever have to put that on yourself or give them that ultimatum. I don't want to ever say that because what if I want to do something in Africa or I want to do something in India? I don't want to say that. And I have Fashion for Relief, which I'm very much behind and part of the Fashion for Relief fashion show. So I don't know.

''I mean, I don't do shows like I used to, so that's happened. Everyone knows that for a long time. So I just do one here, one there, and that's fine. I still find those fun and exhilarating, adrenaline rushing, nerve wracking, but I'm happy and happy for the designer. You just want to make sure that you present yourself in the best way that you can. But I'm not going to make announcements. I would just bow out gracefully, if that's how you put it.''