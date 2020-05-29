Naomi Campbell loves being able to show her ''true'' self.

The 50-year-old supermodel has been curating her own content amidst the coronavirus pandemic and she really enjoys being able to be open and honest with her social media followers.

She said: ''What you get from me in these shows, what I'm saying on-camera - believe me, if the camera wasn't there, I would be saying the same thing. I'm not sugarcoating anything for the camera ... It's great, the connectivity of the way the world is today. I didn't realise it would get the reaction that it did, it wasn't planned. I loved the whole setup of having your own platform and owning your content and that was appealing to me. I feel safe to open myself, to show my true self because as everyone's seen me in magazines, you can't tell who a person is. So you're getting to see me on YouTube.''

And whilst Naomi understands the heartbreak some people have endured losing love ones due to the pandemic, she is ''really happy'' for the time and has adapted with the times to stay busy.

Speaking to Time magazine, she added: ''I'm not someone who's ever been bored in my life and I'm just trying to adapt with the time and keep busy. I really am happy for this still time, although I'm not happy for the circumstances and am definitely saddened by the lives that are lost and sad for the people that I've lost.''

Meanwhile, Naomi previously admitted he hates the word ''retire'' as she really enjoys being ''active''.

She explained: ''I don't like the word 'retire'. If I don't wanna do it any more, I just won't do it. But I'm never gonna say that. I'm someone who's extremely active. I like to be active and I think I'm always going to be active.''