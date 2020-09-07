Naomi Campbell is mourning the loss of her beloved grandmother.

The 50-year-old supermodel paid tribute to Ruby Russel for teaching her ''have strength and courage'' and to stay true to herself as she remembered her late relative in a touching post on Instagram.

Sharing a selection of photos of herself and Ruby, Naomi wrote: ''Dear Grandma Ruby Louise Campbell Russel , all that I am is because of you , even though I would moan and groan to have to do my chores , your discipline has remained with me till this very day and I thank you .. Wife , Mother Grandmother , Great grandmother , you have taught us all to have strength and courage in trying times and to hold our heads up high and stay true to our integrity.

''You came to uk during Windrush for better opportunity , but your heart always remained in Jamaica. You stayed true and loyal to your faith for 77 years .

''You travelled the world and was loved by so many where ever you would go.(sic)''

Naomi credited her grandmother for keeping her family together and promised to retain her ''strength''.

She continued: ''I will miss you Grandma , you were the Matriarch of our family that held us so closely together . , know your strength is instilled in me . I love you forever more .(sic)''

And the catwalk star expressed her hope she will be reunited with her grandmother one day in the future.

She concluded her lengthy post: ''Until we meet again on the other side . May you take your place with the highest Rest In Peace Grandma My Ruby . [crown, heart and prayer emojis] (sic)''