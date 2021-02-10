Naomi Campbell has a lymphatic drainage massage before every runway show.

The 50-year-old model has revealed she undergoes the procedure to help sculpt and lengthen her legs before she steps out onto the runway, and described the massage as “not painful” but also “not soothing”.

A lymphatic drainage massage involves maderotherapy, which is a technique using special wooden tools to manipulate and loosen fascia, the thin casing of connective tissue that surrounds and holds every organ, blood vessel, bone, nerve fibre, and muscle in place.

Speaking in a YouTube video, she explained: “It’s not painful, but it’s not soothing.

“I try to do this as much as I can, actually, because I am 50 years old. Women at my age do have water retention.

“The first time we [did this], I must say it tickled me so much! I giggled!”

Naomi’s massage involves several different techniques including having her thighs kneaded with mushroom cups, and her shins being rolled with a rolling pin.

The massage also helps the model to de-bloat, and boosts blood flow and circulation, as well as targets sagging skin and cellulite.

She added in the clip: “It’s kind of like I’m being made into bread. That’s what you want with your body. No lumps, no bumps, no cellulite ... no, no, no!”

Meanwhile, Naomi is likely to reveal more of her beauty secrets in her upcoming memoir, after revealing last year she is working on an autobiography.

The model admitted had been contemplating writing a book for some time but wasn't unsure how to start, until she received some guidance from music producer Clarence Avant.

She said: "I had this old-school way of looking at it as having to put pen to paper.

"But I had a lovely lunch last year with Clarence Avant. I asked him, ‘Clarence, How do you do it? How do you start writing?’ And he told me, ‘Just start from anywhere. Don’t start from the beginning.’ So it is going to happen!”