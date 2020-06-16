Naomi Campbell says it's important to ''play around'' with makeup.

The 50-year-old model is known for her glamorous looks, but has said she doesn't see makeup as an integral part of her life, but instead as a ''fun accessory'' that should be used to make the wearer ''feel good''.

She said: ''For me, makeup is just fun. It's just a fun accessory, and you ought to have fun with it. When you have the time, when you can play around with it, do. It's all about making yourself feel good, and it's real good [for] self-esteem.''

Naomi loves to ''experiment'' with makeup, and always tries to have fun with ''new colours''.

She added: ''When I'm doing makeup, I'm playing at the same time. So I'm trying to new colour, trying something new each time. It's kind of an experiment to see how it turns out each time.''

The beauty picked up several of her beauty tips from her mother, and admitted to raiding her makeup bag when she was a youngster in order to play around with the products inside.

Speaking as she went through her 10-minute makeup routine for Vogue.com, she said: ''I used to watch my mother do her makeup because [she] was a dancer. I used to sneak into my mother's makeup bag [with] Fashion Fair and Flori Roberts, which were the only brands you could find then for dark skin.

''I used to go into my mother's makeup kit and basically try to do my makeup like my mother's. I used to put so much on, but I thought I looked great. I just thought, well, I'm was trying to be someone else. Not sure who that person was.''