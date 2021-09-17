Naomi Campbell has pledged to do everything she can to "uplift the next generation".

The 51-year-old model was recently named as a global ambassador for the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Naomi has promised to help to "create a better future" for young people.

She explained: "This is something very close to my heart, and I will continue to do everything I can to uplift the next generation, so they can create a better future for their communities."

The London-born star is set to work with people aged between 18 and 35 across the Commonwealth, in a bid to provide them with training and funding.

And Naomi feels honoured to have been handed the role.

She said: "It is my privilege to accept this role as global ambassador for The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

"Regardless of where you are from or where you are now, there are young leaders within your community doing amazing work. Sometimes they are not seen and some of them may not even see themselves as ‘leaders’ yet, but they all deserve our support, and access to education and resources."

Christopher Kelly, the CEO of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, is also looking forward to working with Naomi.

He explained that the model and her profile will help to "shine a spotlight on the service, innovation and achievements" throughout the Commonwealth.

Meanwhile, Naomi announced the arrival of her first child in May.

And a source previously revealed that she'd been thinking about motherhood for years before welcoming her baby girl.

The insider explained: "She's wanted a baby for a long time, more than 10 years.

"And anyone who's surprised Naomi is having a baby on her own, her own way, and on her own timetable doesn't know Naomi Campbell. Hasn't she redefined everything she's ever touched?"