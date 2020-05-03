Naomi Campbell hates the word ''retire''.

The supermodel despises the word and thinks it will be a long time before she stops working as she really enjoys being ''active''.

She said: ''I don't like the word 'retire'. If I don't wanna do it any more, I just won't do it. But I'm never gonna say that. I'm someone who's extremely active. I like to be active and I think I'm always going to be active.''

And Naomi will feel ''blessed'' if she gets to her 50th birthday due to the current coronavirus pandemic and wants to make sure she ''gets everything out of what we're supposed to get out'' of the pandemic.

She added: ''Frankly, if I am here on May 22, in isolation, I'm blessed. I wanna get everything out of what we're supposed to get out of this. I'm no saint, or whatever, but I wanna be still enough to catch this wave.''

Naomi has been ridiculed by her peers in the past but she now realises that is their problem and not hers.

Speaking to The Sunday Times' Style magazine, she shared: ''People have laughed at me and called me names under their breath and all sorts for years. But you know what? That's not my problem, that's theirs.''

Meanwhile, Naomi previously confessed she plans to ''simplify'' her life after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

She said: ''There's a lot of things I would not do the same. I want to simplify my life in many different ways ... I don't think it's ever gonna go back the same, in terms of the hygiene. For me, never. But when we get this ... I will call it a new reset because I really felt like the planet, Mother Nature, needed a break. I felt like a lot of gluttony and excess that this truly was just like, It's too much.''