Naomi Campbell has a WhatsApp group chat with all her close supermodel pals.

The 51-year-old fashion icon is still in regular contact with Christy Turlington, 53, and Linda Evangelista, 56, with whom she formed a trio known as the "Trinity" in the late 1980s, and became the hottest models of their generation throughout the 1990s.

Cindy Crawford, 55, who was the first to meet Naomi's nine-month-old daughter, is also in the group chat.

She told British Vogue: “Yes, we have a group chat.”

In addition, they are working on the Apple TV+ docu series, ‘The Supermodels’, with Academy Award-winning director Barbara Kopple.

Naomi said: “It’s about our life and times together: our friendship, careers, our womanhood, our motherhood.”

All the featured models are executive producers along with Ron Howard.

She said: “As models, we don’t have any rights to our image, so it feels good to be partners on our legacy – and in our own words.”

Naomi is also close to iconic fashion photographer Steven Meisel - who shot her March 2022 British Vogue cover issue - but she admitted to being “very nervous” to work with him.

Naomi said: “I’m always very nervous and quiet when I work with Steven. I’m so focused on becoming something else, something new in his eyes, to understand his direction and be one hundred per cent present.”

She recounted their first meeting in December 1986 in New York nearly 35 years ago and how he become "like family to me".

Naomi said: “I walked into Apollo studios and I was like, ‘Wow, this man is beautiful, but he’s beautiful inside and out. He’s sharp, effortless. He’s like family to me.”

She also gushed about "being like a kid again" being a parent to her daughter - who was born in May last year - and revealed the tot has a "really nice closet" already.

Naomi said: “I’m like a kid again. I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn’t even dream of.

“She has a really nice closet thanks to so many designers and friends who have sent her some lovely things, but wow, kids grow fast, don’t they?"