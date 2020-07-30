Naomi Campbell is ''truly grateful and happy'' to see more racial equality in the fashion industry.

The 50-year-old supermodel has said she has ''never'' enjoyed being the beauty industry's ''token Black person'', and can't wait to see more Black creatives both on the runways and working for fashion houses.

Naomi spoke as she was asked for her opinion after Vogue magazine's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour issued a statement to her staff apologising for ''hurtful'' and ''intolerant'' behaviour at Vogue, adding that they would do better in the future to elevate Black creatives.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', Naomi said of the statement: ''Everyone used to think that you liked being the token Black person in the room. It's absolutely the opposite. I never did. And it needs to change from the boardroom to the seat. It needs to go right from the top through.

''I've been saying this for years, and so I'm truly grateful and happy finally this is happening. The way that it's had to come out, for people to lose their lives, it's very sad and my condolences to each and every one of those victims; parents of those people that have gone but this had to happen. This change had to happen.''

The beauty previously said she missed out on magazine covers because of the colour of her skin.

She said: ''It makes me f****** furious. Last year I was refused entry to a hotel in the south of France because of my skin colour. It's rude. It's wrong. And there are still certain countries where I don't appear on the cover of magazines for that same reason.''

And Naomi even praised Anna for ''fighting the powers-that-be'' to get her on the cover of Vogue.

She added: ''Actually I think Anna Wintour has been very brave recently. She has admitted the fashion industry is too wasteful. And she also told me she had to fight with the powers-that-be to get me on the cover of US Vogue first time round, for which I am grateful.''