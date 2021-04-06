Naomi Campbell wouldn't change anything about herself.

The 50-year-old supermodel feels "blessed" that she has "good health" and is at peace with what God gave her.

Quizzed on what she would change about herself, if she could, she told Vanity Fair: "I’m not going to change anything about myself. I am happy and blessed with what God gave me, and I really have nothing to complain about."

Meanwhile, Naomi recently revealed she undergoes a lymphatic drainage massage to help sculpt and lengthen her legs before she steps out onto the runway.

The procedure involves maderotherapy, which is a technique using special wooden tools to manipulate and loosen fascia, the thin casing of connective tissue that surrounds and holds every organ, blood vessel, bone, nerve fibre, and muscle in place.

Speaking in a YouTube video, she explained: “It’s not painful, but it’s not soothing. “I try to do this as much as I can, actually, because I am 50 years old. Women at my age do have water retention. “The first time we [did this], I must say it tickled me so much! I giggled!”

Naomi’s massage involves several different techniques including having her thighs kneaded with mushroom cups, and her shins being rolled with a rolling pin.

The massage also helps the model to de-bloat, and boosts blood flow and circulation, as well as targetting sagging skin and cellulite.

She added in the clip: “It’s kind of like I’m being made into bread. That’s what you want with your body. No lumps, no bumps, no cellulite ... no, no, no!”