Naomi Campbell says Chadwick Boseman was a ''selfless'' and ''humble being''.

The 'Black Panther' star tragically passed away last week at the age of 43 after secretly battling colon cancer for four years, and Naomi has now paid tribute to the acting icon, remembering him as ''graceful, dignified, and so respectful''.

Speaking during Tuesday's (01.09.20) episode of her 'No Filter with Naomi' YouTube series, she said: ''I didn't feel correct commencing with our show in the normal manner before saying a few words about the loss, the sad sad loss of Chadwick Boseman.

''It would be unethical for me to go forward and just not make a mention of it. So I'd like to say in the short time that I got to know Chadwick Boseman he was humble being, selfless, graceful, dignified, and so respectful and I know the whole world is grieving and I know the whole world is in shock. And I know our culture is grieving.

''So before we commence I'd like to say Chadwick Boseman, may you rest with the highest. You will be forever in our memories. You left a huge legacy at your young age and I'm truly blessed for the time that I got to know you. A true gentleman you were. Rest in Peace.''

Naomi's tribute comes as one of many made by Hollywood following the news of Chadwick's passing.

Earlier this week, Chadwick's 'Black Panther' co-star Letitia Wright penned an emotional poem in tribute to her ''brother'', whilst his '42' co-star Harrison Ford also spoke out on the sad news.

People in his hometown of Anderson, South Carolina, are set to hold a memorial in Chadwick's honour this week, and it was recently announced he will have a scholarship named after him at his old school.

A petition has also been started for a statue of Chadwick to be erected.

The petition reads: ''Throughout his career, he has brought to life such historical figures as James Brown, Jackie Robinson, and Thurgood Marshall. However, most notably he was known for playing T'Challa the King of Wakanda also know as the Black Panther. This film, along with his entire body of work, has uplifted and inspired many Black Americans especially during the turbulent times our nation is going through. In addition to his illustrious film career, Mr. Boseman made it a mission to give back to his community.

''Not only with his appearances at his alma mater Howard University but financially as well. Upon the release of his film Black Panther, Mr. Boseman took it upon himself to rent out a theatre in his hometown of Anderson South Carolina to show the film for free. So that young boys and girls could be inspired by the film without the financial barrier. Mr. Boseman is without question an American treasure and his accolades go on and on.''