Naomi Campbell has ''embraced'' turning 50.

The British supermodel reached the milestone age last week and she feels ''blessed'' to have begun a new chapter in her life.

She said: ''I embrace turning 50. I feel blessed and grateful to be here, living and breathing.''

Naomi couldn't celebrate with her friends and family because of the coronavirus pandemic, but she has been reflecting on this time of uncertainty and hopes the global health crisis will make everyone more ''compassionate and kind''.

She added to HELLO! magazine: ''None of us are perfect. You're trying to better yourself each day and what's important in times like this is knowing who is there for you.

''I hope that what we're going through brings us back to compassion and kindness.

''We will come out of this stronger than ever. I feel optimistic about that.''

Naomi recently admitted she hates the word ''retire'' and can't imagine a time when she won't want to work.

She said: ''I don't like the word 'retire'. If I don't wanna do it anymore, I just won't do it. But I'm never gonna say that. I'm someone who's extremely active. I like to be active and I think I'm always going to be active.''

Meanwhile, Naomi previously confessed she plans to ''simplify'' her life after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

She said: ''There's a lot of things I would not do the same. I want to simplify my life in many different ways ... I don't think it's ever gonna go back the same, in terms of the hygiene. For me, never. But when we get this ... I will call it a new reset because I really felt like the planet, Mother Nature, needed a break. I felt like a lot of gluttony and excess that this truly was just like, It's too much.''