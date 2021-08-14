Nanci Griffith has died at the age of 68.

The Grammy-winning country singer passed away in Nashville on Friday (13.08.21), although a cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Nanci's fellow country star Suzy Bogguss confirmed the news as she reflected on the musician's "masterful legacy".

She wrote: "A beautiful soul who I love has left this earth.

"I feel blessed to have many memories of our times together along with everything she ever recorded.

"I'm going to spend the day revelling in the articulate masterful legacy she's left us."

The star received acclaim for her 1993 album of covers 'Other Voices, Other Rooms'. The record featured appearances from Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris and John Prine and would win a Grammy for Best Contemporary Folk Album the following year, seeing off competition from Dylan himself.

Nanci never had a hit single of her own but many of her tracks would go on to become hits for other performers, such as 'From A Distance' which was turned into a hit by Bette Midler in 1990.

She was born in Texas in 1953 and began her performing career as a teenager. She worked as a teacher after university but left to pursue a career in music in 1977.

Nanci was married to singer-songwriter Eric Taylor from 1976 until they divorced in 1982. She also survived both breast and thyroid cancer during the 1990s.

Her former record label Rounder Records said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to hear that Nanci Griffith has passed. Our condolences to her family, friends and many fans. May she Rest in Peace."