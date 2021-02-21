Nadine Coyle is “excited” for Girls Aloud’s 20th anniversary.

The ‘Biology’ hitmakers will celebrate the milestone in 2022 and though the quintet – which included Nadine, Sarah Harding, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh – have yet to confirm any plans to mark the occasion, the Irish star has teased there may be something on the cars.

She told HELLO! magazine: “I’m excited about the anniversary. If it feels right, I’m sure we’ll make something happen.”

Last summer, Sarah revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and the shock news has made Nadine want to live her life to the full.

She said: “It’s made me realise how much I’ve put things off and taken for granted. I’ll never do that again.

“Sarah’s always in my prayers. I’m sending her all the positivity I can.”

Next month, Sarah will release her autobiography ‘Hear Me Out’ and Nadine can’t wait to read it.

She added: “We had so much fun in Girls Aloud. Many of the stories of our wild times together are in her book.”

Her comments about the band's anniversary Kimberley previously suggested 2022 would be a great time for the group to perform together again.

She said: "It will have been 20 years in 2022, it's a long way off still. Everybody is busy at the moment, but I have a lot of love for all the girls, I'm proud of all of them.

"All the songs feel like a distant memory, but if I hear them then I think they're good, I'm glad I still get to spend time with the girls and see them.

"Our outfits were racy, but we were girls' girls and about looking glamorous and having something to aspire to."