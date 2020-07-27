Myleene Klass admitted she feared she would ''be a single mum forever'' before she found love with Simon Motson.
Myleene Klass feared she would ''be a single mum forever''.
The 42-year-old star - who has Ava, 12, and Hero, nine, with ex-husband Graham Quinn and 11-month-old son Apollo, with partner Simon Motson - admitted expanding their family has been a ''massive'' change for everyone.
Speaking to Sophie-Ellis Bextor on the 'Spinning Plates' podcast, she said: ''This is new for all of us, there's been massive changes in my life. I thought I was going to be a single mum forever.
''The first shock of being a single mum was horrible. It's not a blueprint I recognised, when I got into the role of a single mum, I had the fear of, 'How am I ever not going to be a single mum?' I really like how this flows.
''I really love me and my girls, it feels like it's us against the world. I love that we go everywhere together, I love that they're my three amigos, it's a really lovely feeling.''
Myleene - who met Simon in 2015 and celebrated four years with her man in October - admitted she found it ''terrifying'' dating as a single parent.
She explained: ''Everyone says, 'Dating when you've got children must be fun', and it's terrifying. It's absolutely terrifying.
''You've got a crepey belly now and keep looking at your phone on the date in case there's something wrong with the kids.
''There's nothing hot and sexy about dating when you're a mum. Everyone says, 'You must feel like you again, it's your time'. As a mum, you never feel like you as you've got dependence. The novelty [of dating] wore off very quickly.''
Myleene even insisted on vetting Simon first, and she wanted to make sure he wasn't the kind of person to leave his family.
She added: ''As soon as I found out he had a family, I refused to meet him until someone could give me a backstory.
''I wouldn't meet him, so he rang me and that was our conversation. I wanted to know that he hadn't had an affair. He had actually been on the receiving end of an affair. I thought, 'That's nice, I will meet you.' ''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.