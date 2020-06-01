Myleene Klass ''would not say no'' to having another baby.

The 42-year-old musician - who has daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, nine, with ex-husband Graham Quinn and 10-month-old son Apollo with partner Simon Motson - admitted her entire household would love to add another child into the mix and she doesn't ''know when to stop'' having kids.

She said: ''We have talked about it so many times. We just don't know when to stop.

''I would not say no to another baby. I don't want to tempt fate. Who knows what life has got planned for you. We didn't know we would even get him. The kids would love it if we had another baby. Simon is raring to go.''

After being together for five years, Myleene's daughters are putting pressure on her and Simon to get married, though she insisted she won't be walking down the aisle this year.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''My girls are definitely on Sim's case about it. I suppose it's just children's way of solidifying what's around them.

''The kids just want a party. Sim doesn't get a say in it either. It's genuinely down to the children.

''They've got their own conflab going on between them and have planned it all out. They have even decided the baby will be the ring bearer!

''There are no weddings this year. But 2021? They would love that!''

While there isn't currently another baby on the horizon, Myleene admitted Apollo is very much the focus of their household and they are all ''obsessed'' with the little boy.

She said: ''I am absolutely obsessed with this child - we all are. He is an absolute gift to all of us.

''We call him the emperor at home because every single wish and whim is catered for. There is no need for him to talk.

''He raises an eyebrow and we are all like, 'What do you want? What can I get for you?' It's unbelievable. We are all as bad as each other.''