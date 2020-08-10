Myleene Klass had a relaxed attitude to her figure after giving birth.

The 42-year-old singer is mother to daughters Ava, 11 and Hero, eight, and son Apollo, 12 months and admitted that having children in her twenties, thirties and forties has boosted her body-confidence.

She told OK! magazine: ''When I first became a mum it felt like going through a wind tunnel every single day. Now I know I don't have all the answers but I feel more confident in my choices.

''I remember getting back in a bikini six weeks after having my daughters. When I look back, I think 'What was I doing?'''

Myleene recently celebrated Apollo's first birthday and paid a gushing tribute to the ''incredible'' little boy but joked that lockdown has meant she and boyfriend Simon Motson haven't had much sleep.

The former Hear'Say singer said: ''He is the most incredible little boy who is so loved by us all, and he bought us even closer together.

''We've not been able to have any help, so we've just been passing him between us while we work, but it has been a special time for all of us.''

Klass revealed that she is in no rush to get married to Simon, having been left heartbroken after former husband Graham Quinn - father to Ava and Hero - walked out on her back in 2012.

She said of tying the knot with Motson: ''I personally know better than to plan because things never go as planned. I never knew I'd meet Simon and that I'd have another baby, I never knew that I'd be part of a blended family.''