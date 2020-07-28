Myleene Klass wanted to ''be like Madonna'' when she divorced Graham Quinn.

The 42-year-old singer ended her relationship to Graham in 2013 after two years of marriage, and has said she looked up to the 'Like A Virgin' hitmaker because of how ''happy'' she seemed to be following her divorce from ex-husbands Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie.

Myleene - who has daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, nine, with Graham - said: ''I thought I was going to be like Madonna. I don't know who I think I am.

''But she seems to just have a really happy life and her daughter seems balanced and she doesn't seem like she's tied to anybody and she just keeps working.''

And the former Hear'Say singer admitted she is definitely ''less of a people-pleaser'' since getting divorced, but still isn't as ''unapologetic'' as her role model.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''I'm less of a people-pleaser since I got divorced because I realised the people who genuinely are there for me.

''[I did] the quickest cull of my Christmas card list you ever did see, and it was brilliant. So if you are going to look for the silver lining . . .

''Madonna is unapologetic so I thought she had a good blueprint. The problem is, I'm not Madonna.''

Meanwhile, Myleene recently said she thought she'd ''be a single mum forever'' following her divorce, before she found love again with Simon Motson.

The TV presenter and Simon welcomed their son Apollo into the world 11 months ago, and the beauty said expanding their family has been a ''massive'' change for everyone.

She explained: ''This is new for all of us, there's been massive changes in my life. I thought I was going to be a single mum forever.

''The first shock of being a single mum was horrible. It's not a blueprint I recognised, when I got into the role of a single mum, I had the fear of, 'How am I ever not going to be a single mum?' I really like how this flows.

''I really love me and my girls, it feels like it's us against the world. I love that we go everywhere together, I love that they're my three amigos, it's a really lovely feeling.''