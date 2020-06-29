Myleene Klass has loved spending time with family amidst the current coronavirus lockdown.

The 42-year-old singer - who has Ava, 12, and Hero, nine, with ex-husband Graham Quinn and 10-month-old son Apollo, with partner Simon Motson - has really enjoyed having time at home to spend with her family as she has ''never had maternity leave in her entire life''.

She said: ''It's been incredible to have the time with the baby, I've never had maternity leave in my entire life. So for all of us to have the time with the baby, like watching him get his teeth. The girls have actually seen what it entails to look after a baby through the day as well ... It's just so lovely to have had this time with the baby, the girls and Simon. All of us to be together and enjoy this time. This is a very special time ... we didn't necessarily see it coming but we're trying to make the best of it. We've had time together we never imagined we would have.''

And Myleene hasn't ruled out adding to her brood, insisting she'll have to ''wait and see'' what happens.

Asked if it has left her feeling broody, she added to the Mail Online: ''You know, at the moment ... I think I've got a lot going on at the moment. We'll have to wait and see. I keep saying what will happen after lockdown, I mean, who knows? It's just a case of to see how we roll really ... I don't know what's going to happen after lockdown but I feel like I'm not the only one who feels that way either. It's been so lovely just to have this time together, just to really solidify what it feels like as our family.''