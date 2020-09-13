Myleene Klass is engaged to Simon Motson.

The singer was ''absolutely blown away'' when Simon popped the question on their fifth anniversary a few weeks ago and they confessed it was quite a ''blur''.

She said: ''I was absolutely blown away. He even replicated the dinner we had - burger and fries, followed by cherry pie. When he got down on one knee and started fumbling around under the table, I thought he was joking. Then I thought, 'Oh my God, he's for real.' I was completely speechless.''

Whilst Simon added: ''It's quite a blur but I think I said something along the lines of, 'Myleene Angela Klass, will you marry me?' And I had to say it again ... and I think I said it a third time. Finally she said yes and we were both in tears.''

And Simon - who has a 13-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter from a previous relationship - was thrilled that his and Myleene's children, Ava, 13, and Hero, nine, had such a good reaction to the proposal.

Simon told HELLO! magazine: ''They have been badgering me, so have their friends and their friends' friends, all sitting in the car giving me advice at the age of nine. We announced it to them over dinner and they wanted to see the proposal, so I had to do it again. They all started crying and gave us a massive hug - it was very emotional. First and foremost I did this for us but I didn't realise quite how much of a big deal it was for them. They've obviously been talking about it amongst themselves much more than we realised.''