Myleene Klass' boyfriend recreated the bar they visited on their first date to mark their fifth anniversary.

The 'If You're Not the One' hitmaker has revealed how her partner Simon Motson marked the special occasion by recreating the Little House bar, where they had their first date.

Taking to Instagram, she shared in a series of stories: ''We had our first date in a bar called 'little house' ... Sim recreated it for us in our garden for when I got home from work ... Even borrowed the table and chairs from there!''

It comes after Myleene took to Instagram to reveal she is celebrating five years since she met her boyfriend Simon.

Myleene posted five images on her Instagram stories with Simon - with who she shares son Apollo, one - including a snap showing them on a bike ride together and another showing the pair cuddling in a hammock.

The former Hear'Say singer wrote: ''5 years to the day that we met ... Happy Anniversary ... Can't wait to do the next 5 and the 5 after that and, and, and ... I love you Always and forever... Your Leenie x (sic).''

Myleene and Simon, 45, have been dating since 2015 but she insists that they are in no rush to tie the knot.

The star - who has daughters Ava, 13 and Hero, nine with ex-husband Graham Quinn - said: ''I personally know better than to plan because things never go as planned. I never knew I'd meet Simon and that I'd have another baby, I never knew that I'd be part of a blended family.''

Myleene recently celebrated Apollo's first birthday and paid a gushing tribute to the ''incredible'' little boy but joked that lockdown has meant she and Simon haven't had much sleep.

She said: ''He is the most incredible little boy who is so loved by us all, and he bought us even closer together.

''We've not been able to have any help, so we've just been passing him between us while we work, but it has been a special time for all of us.''