My Chemical Romance and Paramore are headlining When We Were Young Festival.

The two iconic bands are at the top of the bill of the inaugural event at Las Vegas Festival Ground on October 22 with a line-up featuring a host of beloved pop punk and alternative rock acts.

Announcing their involvement, Paramore simply tweeted: "we've missed you. we're playing When We Were Young Fest in Vegas on Oct 22nd. (sic)"

Fans can register now for the pre-sale, while the lineup reveal also includes the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, Taking Back Sunday and Jimmy Eat World.

Elsewhere on the bill are The Used, Alkaline Trio, All American Rejects, Dashboard Confessional, Black Veil Brides, Mayday Parade, The Wonder Years, The Maine, Wolf Alice, Neck Deep and many more.

The show will be part of My Chemical Romance's delayed reunion tour, with the group originally set to perform a run of shows in 2020 after making their long-awaited return in Los Angeles the previous year.

However, the emo legends were forced to delay their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with shows in the UK, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and North America all pushed back.

Meanwhile, guitarist Frank Iero previously revealed MCR had a lot planned before the delays.

He said: "I can’t wait, man. I really can’t. It’s such a weird experience to be like, ‘Hey alright all of this stuff that we’ve been working towards and these well-made plans,’ and all of a sudden it’s like, ‘Ah hurry up and wait.’

"But it happens …The plan is to make it seem like you didn’t put any work in, you didn’t prepare for anything like f****** James Dean. You just want to be cool without even trying.”

For more information - and to register for the pre-sale - head to whenwewereyoungfestival.com.