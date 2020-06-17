My Chemical Romance have rescheduled their US reunion tour for late next year.

The 'Welcome To The Black Parade' hitmakers were due to kick off their run in Detroit, Michigan on September 9 and continue until mid October, but the comeback shows have been pushed back 12 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the band said: ''As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now.

''These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can.

''We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times.''

The group - made up of Ray Toro, Frank Iero and brothers Gerard and Mikey Way - added while all tickets for the 2020 dates will be honoured, fans can still get a refund from the point of purchase if they can no longer attend.

They continued; ''It is a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim.

''We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon.''

MCR were set to perform a number of comeback concerts this year after making their long awaited return in Los Angeles last year.

However, the band have been forced to delay their plans due to the ongoing health crisis, with shows in the UK, New Zealand, Australia and Japan similarly affected.