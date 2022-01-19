Two days before lead singer Matt Bellamy more than lived out the title of his latest single in real life, Muse dropped their first new song in many years with 'WON'T STAND DOWN'. In a enthusiastic, but slightly awkward moment where life imitated art imitating life, Bellamy was seen 'Dad dancing' at a Twenty One Pilots gig at The Forum in Inglewood, California on January 15th. The concert, part of the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO series that also saw performances by the likes of Coldplay, Kings Of Leon and Imagine Dragons was attended by Bellamy ...and his embarrassed kids.
Whilst Matt may have been enjoying himself, and whilst he thankfully missed being included in a live stream of the event, his questionable moves didn't go unnoticed and were captured via phone footage by Carlos Ochoa. Matt saw the funny side and posted the footage on his Instagram account with a note that read, "When you’ve taken the kids to see @twentyonepilots and @tylerrjoseph decides to come in the crowd, sings right next to you, and you embarrass yourself, your family and everyone in the building". The Teignmouth rocker was quick to add that it was an "Amazing show otherwise!" and finished off his post with the hash tag, "#knowwhentostanddown".
'WON'T STAND DOWN' is the first single from Muse's forthcoming album and is their long awaited follow up to 2018's 'Simulation Theory'. Bellamy says that the band's new track is all "about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere...Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression". Days after it's release 'WON'T STAND DOWN' was named as Radio X's 'Record Of The Week'.
The video for 'WON'T STAND DOWN' was directed by renowned film director Jared Hogan ('Wrecking Ball'/'Pray For The Children'/'Small Little Things'/Girl In Red) and was shot in Kyiv, Ukraine.
