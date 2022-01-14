Muse have made a comeback with their new single, 'Won't Stand Down'.

Matt Bellamy and co have dropped the industrial-heavy anti-bullying anthem, their first new music since 2018's 'Simulation Theory' LP.

Speaking of the track, the frontman said: “'Won’t Stand Down' is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere. Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression.”

The track is accompanied by an epic music video shot in Ukraine with Jared Hogan at the helm.

Matt had previously claimed the trio - completed by Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard - were considering moving back to their hometown of Teignmouth in Devon, South West England, to record the tracks for their upcoming ninth studio album.

Speaking last year, he said: "I like the idea of totally resetting and going back to where we come from.

“As in, physically moving back to our hometown and getting back to how we used to be at square one. We’re likely to get in the studio next year to make a new album of some kind and then tour after that, depending on the travel restrictions.”

A title and release date for their new collection are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, the 'Plug In Baby' rockers were just announced as headliners for the ​Isle Of Wight festival on June 19.

Lewis Capaldi and Kasabian are also set to top the bill at the music extravaganza held in Newport, Isle of Wight, between June 16

and June 19.