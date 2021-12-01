Motley Crue have sold their entire catalog to BMG for around $150 million.

The 'Girls, Girls, Girls' rockers - comprising Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, and Mick Mars - have struck a major deal with the publishing arm of the major label, Variety reports.

All of their albums, including live records and compilations, have been sold in the mega-money acquisition.

The glam metal rockers said in a statement: “It feels amazing to be collaborating with our new partners at BMG.

Their extensive track record of success in rock made them the perfect home to continue preserving and growing our musical legacy, ensuring we always stay at the top.”

BMG SVP Catalog Recordings' Michael Kachko said: “Mötley Crüe stand among the pantheon of rock legends, the band’s legacy is tremendous and their fans avid.

“You can be sure that we will lavish all the respect and love for the music that BMG is recognized for to deliver current and future fans the best experience we can.”

And BMG President, Repertroie & Marketing Thomas Scherer added: “With expert management at the helm, Mötley Crüe have long owned their own recordings.

“It is an honour and a privilege for BMG to be entrusted with this catalog. They are the perfect fit for our global digital and physical expertise in rock.”

The group's manager, Allen Kovac, previously shared how smart his clients were to own their masters, and how it enabled the 'Shout at the Devil' rockers to cash in on their Netflix biopic 'The Dirt'.

Speaking in 2019, when the film was released, Allen said: “When you look at Motley Crue, they’re one of a unique set of artists that own their own masters.

“They decided they would agree with me as opposed to their lawyers and business managers, and pay their former record label back $10 million of the $12 million they were owed so they can … use their masters with books, tickets and films to broaden their base globally. It takes courage to give up eight figures. It takes courage to try new things.”

The group released nine studio albums between 1981 and 2008, three live LPs, and countless compilations.

The 'Home Sweet Home' stars will embark on their much-delayed stadium run in June 2022, where they will be joined by Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.