Motley Crue's stadium tour with Poison, Joan Jett and Def Leppard has been postponed to 2022.

The four legendary acts were originally due to kick off a run of stadium shows in summer 2020 but were forced to move all dates to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, they have left fans disappointed by now announcing that the concerts are being pushed back yet again to 2022.

They posted a message on Instagram, which read: "To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022.

"This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets.

"We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans.

"It's going to be one for the history books."

Last year Jett admitted she "wouldn't feel comfortable" asking her backing band - known as the Blackhearts - to perform during the pandemic.

She said: "I would not feel comfortable, I just wouldn't.

"I wouldn't feel comfortable putting the band or my crew in that position. I don't really have that right to mess with their lives like that."

The 'Stadium Tour' is set to mark Motley Crue's return after the 'Girls, Girls, Girls' stars confirmed plans to reunite following their 'Final Tour' in 2015.

The 'Home Sweet Home' group - which is comprised of Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars - announced their return by blowing up a cessation of touring agreement, which prohibited any member performing under the Motley Crue name, which they signed after their farewell run.

Bassist Nikki previously said they got back together because they "missed each other".

He explained: "I think we really needed that break, and it was during the making of 'The Dirt' movie, we started working on the script, started being on the set, we started hanging out again together.

"And I think we really started to see - without even talking about the music - how much we missed each other. And then that got us to go in the recording studio, which is where the whole thing always starts for all of us."