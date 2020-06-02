Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett have postponed their summer tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The four legendary acts were due to kick off a run of stadium shows on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida, but they have moved all dates to 2021 due to the ongoing global health crisis.

In a joint statement, the artists said: ''We wanted to continue to communicate with our fans and update you with valid information as it becomes available.

''The official decision has been made to move all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates into the summer of 2021.

''The new stadium dates are being rescheduled, your tickets will be honoured for all postponed shows and refund policy information will be made available shortly.

''Stay tuned, be safe and we will see you next year!''

Last month, Jett admitted she ''wouldn't feel comfortable'' asking her backing band - known as the Blackhearts - to perform during the pandemic.

She said: ''I would not feel comfortable, I just wouldn't.

''I wouldn't feel comfortable putting the band or my crew in that postion. I don't really have that right to mess with their lives like that.''

The 'Stadium Tour' is set to mark Motley Crue's return after the 'Girls, Girls, Girls' stars confirmed plans to reunite following their 'Final Tour' in 2015.

The 'Home Sweet Home' group - which is comprised of Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars - announced their return by blowing up a cessation of touring agreement, which prohibited any member performing under the Motley Crue name, which they signed after their farewell run.

Bassist Nikki previously said they got back together because they ''missed each other''.

He explained: ''I think we really needed that break, and it was during the making of 'The Dirt' movie, we started working on the script, started being on the set, we started hanging out again together.

''And I think we really started to realise - without even talking about the music - how much we missed each other. And then that got us to go in the recording studio, which is where the whole thing always starts for all of us.''