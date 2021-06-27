To coincide with the release of their latest album, 'Inside', Mother Mother have also premiered a video for their latest incendiary single, 'Sick Of The Silence'. The seasoned Canadian's have gone from their most tender and reflective on their last single, 'Pure Love', to a band at full tilt with no quarter given on their latest feature track, 'Sick Of The Silence'.
Mother Mother's eighth studio album follows on from 2018's 'Dance And Cry' and comes 14 years after their debut, 'Touch Up'. The 'Burning Pile' and 'So Down' band have been as bold as ever with their musical explorations and experimentations on their new 14 track album and the last two distinctly different singles highlight the range and depth that the band are capable of.
Where 'Pure Love' was slow and mildly melancholic, 'Sick Of The Silence' is unapologetically in your face and confrontational. 'Pure Love' was a slow burner that built on a sparse arrangement and added percussive elements to the exposed angelic vocal of Molly Guldemond where as 'Sick Of The Silence' kicks in from the near beginning with lead singer Ryan Guldemond in an angry and antagonistic mood.
The new album was written during last year's first lockdown episode and has clearly been born out of the challenges that were faced in an unprecedented year of upheaval. Talking about the new record, Ryan said, "The world stopped, and all of sudden I had a lot more alone-time on my hands, which isn’t necessarily conducive to song writing. Usually, I like to venture out and find guidance from an external, interactive narrative—travelling, people, serendipities etc. I love that process – it’s almost like you’re in collaboration with the world. But since that wasn’t an option, I set about a different kind of travel, one more inward and personal, exploring different types of therapies, meditation, and journaling as a means to unearth songs from a deeper, interior place."
Mother Mother are set play highlights from their new album when they embark on a huge tour that starts in Milwaukee on September 17th this year. Taking in major US cities including Chicago, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, LA and New York the tour will also visit their native Canada as well as London, Olso, Stockholm, Berlin, Barcelona and Paris before it finally draws to a close on May 20th in Ottawa.
Mother Mother's new album,'Inside', was released via Warner Music Canada on June 25th.
