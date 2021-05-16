Ahead of the release of their next album, Canada's Mother Mother have just dropped a video for their latest single, 'Pure Love'. The 'Body Of Years' band have so far released four tracks from the new record that is expected to be released on June 25th via Warner Music Canada and Mother Mother Music.
'I Got Love' and 'Stay Behind' were the first two songs to be premiered from 'Inside' when they were released in early March. More recently, at the end of April, Mother Mother shared their latest two tracks, 'Forgotten Souls' and 'Pure Love', from their up coming eighth studio album. The latest full length release from Mother Mother is a follow up to their 2018 record, 'Dance And Cry', and comes just over 14 years since their debut album, 'Touch Up'.
Whilst the accompanying track to the band's latest release, 'Forgotten Souls', is a more upbeat, percusively vibrant track that layers vocals throughout to produce an empowering, and at times anthemic arrangement, 'Pure Love' is a stripped back and delicate out-pouring of emotion and expression.
Mother Mother show great restraint and hold back from anything other than what is entirely necessary on 'Pure Love'. The arrangement does slowly and carefully build-in percussive elements to combine with the reserved and angelic vocals, but there is a less-is-more approach that has been adopted which thoroughly suits the song. When the final breakdown arrives and the voice of Molly Guldemond is left alone and exposed it is quite breathtaking.
'Pure Love' is not only a great track, it also highlights the multi-faceted talents of a wholly under appreciated band. We look forward to hearing the new album in it's entirety in June.
