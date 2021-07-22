Molly Sims has warned that "overdoing lasers and peels" isn't good for your skin.

The 48-year-old model-and-actress soon learned that constantly using invasive treatments wasn't doing her skin any good, and she much prefers the results of ice rolling and Gua Sha - the latter of which is a natural alternative where you scrape the skin with a massage tool to improve circulation.

Speaking to Byrdie, the catwalk beauty said: "I learned that you need to stop overdoing the lasers and peels. I think once you find a system that works for you, you stick with it. I mean, I still love to try new products ... all the time, but it has to be worth it! Also, I swear by at-home devices like NuFace, ice rolling, and gua sha. Implementing that in your day-to-day routine is huge for facial toning and de-puffing."

Quizzed on her worst skincare faux-pas, she said: "One of the biggest mistakes I ever made was using toothpaste on a pimple. I slept with it on, and IT BURNED ME. Never again."

Molly is also not a fan of overusing retinol and over-exfoliation.

She added: "My ultimate skincare pet peeve is when people use too much retinol and when they over-exfoliate. If you want to do peels, do mini-peels. Your skin isn’t meant to take all those harsh ingredients. If you can tell that someone has had something done, then it was not done well."

Asked what the best skincare advice she has received was, the 'Yes Day' actress replied: "If you strip, put moisture back in. Over-stripping causes redness and inflammation. That one came from Nurse Jamie."