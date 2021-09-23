Molly Shannon will star in 'A Good Person'.

The 57-year-old actress has joined Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman in the feature that will be directed by Zach Braff.

The movie tells the story of Allison (Pugh), whose life falls apart after she is involved in a fatal accident. In the subsequent years, she forms an unlikely bond with her would-be father-in-law (Freeman) that helps her live a life worth living. Production on the project will begin later this autumn.

Florence and Zach have been in a relationship since 2019 and he directed her in the short film 'In The Time It Takes to Get There' in the same year. Morgan also worked alongside Braff on the 2017 movie 'Going In Style'.

Molly was a cast member on 'Saturday Night Live' between 1995 and 2001 and has also appeared in movies such as 'A Night at the Roxbury', 'Wet Hot American Summer' and 'My Boss's Daughter'.

Meanwhile, Florence has also been tapped to appear in the courtroom drama 'Dolly' as a "companion robot".

The 25-year-old actress will reportedly lead the upcoming sci-fi flick, which is inspired by the short story of the same name by Elizabeth Bear, in which the robot doll kills its owner, but claims she's not guilty and demands to have a lawyer.

'The Shape Of Water' scribe Vanessa Taylor and 'Hotel Artemis' Drew Pearce have been tasked with adapting the tale.

Apple Studios has acquired the movie for Apple TV+, following a bidding war between the streaming platform and movie studios.

However, it's not yet been given the green light, as the film is still in need of a director and script.